Nothing has officially confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the second smartphone under its CMF sub-brand, will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC. Earlier, the CMF Phone 2 Pro was confirmed to launch on 28th April alongside the CMF Buds 2 Series, which includes the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus. Later, the company also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will receive a charger in the box for the Indian market.

According to Nothing, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro offers 10% faster CPU performance and 5% faster GPU performance over the standard Dimensity 7300. The SoC integrates MediaTek’s 6th-generation NPU, delivering 4.8 TOPS AI performance, support for 120 fps gaming in BGMI, 53% better network efficiency, and an impressive 1,000 Hz touch sampling rate.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro was also teased with several design elements the recent weeks. A teaser image showcased a textured, tactile finish along with a metallic corner and screw, indicating a return of the customizable design seen in the CMF Phone 1. Features like the interchangeable back panel and lanyard attachment via screws are expected to make a comeback.

The company has described the upcoming device as ultra-slim, ultra-light, and ultra-sleek, positioning it as both stylish and practical. With more details expected to emerge in the days ahead, excitement is building as the launch date approaches.