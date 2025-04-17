TECNO, a global mobile brand renowned for its innovative products and cutting-edge technology, has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as a leader in smartphone signal performance. This recognition comes from the latest TechMark report by TechArc, which placed TECNO at the forefront of smartphone connectivity.

The comprehensive benchmarking study highlighted TECNO’s signal-boosting technologies, which are not limited to its flagship models but are also integrated across its mid-range and entry-level devices. This reinforces TECNO’s belief that strong signal quality should be a basic feature available to all users – not a premium add-on.

With this distinction, TECNO stands out as the only smartphone brand consistently delivering top-tier signal quality across its product range. The result is a smoother user experience – whether it’s faster downloads, uninterrupted payments, buffer-free entertainment, or stable voice calls on the move.

The TechMark benchmarking exercise evaluated eight TECNO smartphones equipped with advanced signal-boosting capabilities and compared them with over 95 models from 15 leading brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, OPPO, and vivo. TECNO emerged as the only brand offering a wide portfolio with consistently high connectivity standards.

Key features driving this performance include TECNO’s Smart 5G 3.0, which ensures intelligent 5G/4G switching for optimized data speeds; Linkbooming 1.0, enabling simultaneous use of Wi-Fi and cellular data for quicker downloads; Multi-Link Aggregation 1.0, which combines multiple network connections for improved stability; UPS 1.0 (Ultra Power Signal), which enhances signal reception in weak network areas; and an enhanced RF antenna design that maximizes signal strength.

Committed to its “Stop at Nothing” philosophy, TECNO continues to push the boundaries of smartphone connectivity. With ongoing investment in R&D, the brand focuses on delivering real-world performance that not only looks good on paper but also excels in everyday use.