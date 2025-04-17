motorola India has finally launched its first premium Android tablet – the moto Pad 60 PRO, alongside its new moto book 60 laptop. The key highlights of the tablet include a large 12.7-inch 144 Hz 3K display, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, 10,200 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and more. The tablet also comes bundled with the moto pen pro stylus for artists, note-takers, and professionals alike.

The moto pad 60 PRO is a high-performance Android tablet tailored for productivity and entertainment. It sports a 12.7-inch LTPS display with a 3K resolution (2,944 x 1,840 pixels), a 144 Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness. The tablet has a quad JBL speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive sound experience. It is available in PANTONE curated Bronze Green color.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 octa-core SoC clocked at 3.35 GHz (1x Cortex-A715 + 3x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex-A510), paired with a Mali-G615 MP6 (6-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable via microSD up to 1 TB).

It is equipped with 10,200 mAh battery that supports 45W TurboPower fast charging and is rated for up to 10 hours of usage. The tablet runs on Android 14, with support for upgrades up to Android 16. motorola offers moto pen pro in the box, featuring ultra-low latency, 4096 pressure levels, tilt detection, palm rejection, and a battery life of up to 35 hours, making it ideal for artists, note-takers, and professionals alike.

The device introduces Smart Connect technology that offers advanced multi-device collaboration tools, including:

Seamlessly operate your tablet and PC with a single set of inputs. Swipe to Stream: Transfer apps and tasks from your tablet to a larger screen in seconds.

Transfer apps and tasks from your tablet to a larger screen in seconds. File Transfer: Share files instantly across devices without the need for cables or cloud uploads.

The moto Pad 60 PRO is priced at ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and ₹28,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The tablet will be available from 23rd April 2025 on Flipkart.com. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 bank discount as a part of the introductory offer, and moto pen pro bundled in the box.

