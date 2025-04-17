motorola India enters the laptop segment with the launch of its first-ever laptop – the moto book 60, alongside its first premium Android tablet – moto Pad 60 PRO. The key highlights of the tablet include a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen, up to Core 7 processor, slim and lightweight PANTONE-colored design, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB M2 SSD, 65W TurboPower fast charging, Windows 11, and more.

The moto book 60 is the first laptop from motorola featuring a premium metallic design and high-performance specs. It comes in a stunning Pantone-curated Wedgewood color and offers a sleek and slim modern design that’s both lightweight and durable, weighing only 1.4 kg. It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display (2,880 x 1,880 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.

Under the hood, the moto book 60 is powered by an Intel Core 7 240H deca-core processor or an Intel Core 5 210H octa-core processor, paired with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB M2 2242 PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Intel Core 7 240H is a 10-core processor clocked up to 5.2 GHz with 24 MB of cache, while the Intel Core 5 210H is an octa-core processor clocked up to 4.80 GHz with 12 MB of cache.

The device ships with a 60 Wh lithium-polymer battery and a 65W power adapter that delivers up to 6 hours of backup on a single charge. It runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit) and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home 2024. The laptop comes with a backlit keyboard, and audio is powered by dual 2W HD speakers, supported by two digital array microphones, and a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, IR, and face recognition login.

motorola offers Smart Connect technology, which creates a seamless digital ecosystem by linking the moto book 60 with other motorola devices like smartphones and tablets. With Smart Clipboard, you can copy on one device and paste on another. Swipe to Share enables effortless content sharing through gestures, and File Transfer makes moving data across devices quick and intuitive.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen-1 ports (one always-on), 1 x 5 Gbps USB port, 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports (supporting Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4), HDMI 1.4b, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. motorola backs the moto book 60 with a 1-year onsite warranty covering manufacturing defects.

The moto book 60 is priced at ₹66,990 for its Intel Core 5 210H 8-core processor with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD model, ₹74,990 its Intel Core 7 240H 10-core processor with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD model, and ₹78,990 for its Intel Core 7 240H 10-core processor with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD model. The laptop will be available from 23rd April 2025 on Flipkart.com and motorola.in with up to ₹8,100 off (₹5,000 credit or debit card discount, and additional offers on Flipkart.com, and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

