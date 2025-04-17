realme India officially announced the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the realme 14T 5G, set to debut in India on 25th April at 12 PM. As part of the realme 14 Series, the device is teased to pack a large 6,000 mAh battery, an AMOLED display, and an IP69 dust and water-resistant rating.

The realme 14T 5G will sport an AMOLED display with 2,100 nits peak brightness, 111% DCI-P3 color gamut, and TÜV Rheinland certification, which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions, making it more comfortable for prolonged use.

The realme 14T 5G is designed for durability with IP69 certification, offering high-level protection against dust and water. In terms of design, the phone will feature a satin-inspired finish and will be available in Silken Green, Violet Grace, and Satin Ink color variants. Other features will include a 50 MP AI camera and a 300% Ultra Volume Mode.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery in an ultra-slim 7.97mm form factor, and is further paired with 45W fast charging support. realme claims the battery can deliver up to 54.3 hours of call time, 17.2 hours of YouTube playback, 12.5 hours on Instagram, and 12.5 hours of gaming.

The realme 14T 5G will be sold on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Pricing and complete specifications are expected to be revealed during the launch event on 25th April. Stay Tuned!