Nothing has silently unveiled the CMF Buds 2 for the US, UK, and European markets, ahead of their India launch scheduled for 28th April, along with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the second smartphone under its CMF sub-brand. The new TWS earbuds bring an array of premium features at a competitive price point and will be introduced in India alongside the CMF Buds 2a and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

The CMF Buds 2 follow a sleek, modern design, enhanced with a customizable Smart Dial, though not transparent like the Pro model. Users can personalize the Smart Dial via the Nothing X app for volume, playback, ANC control, voice assistant access, and more. The earbuds offer IP55 dust and water resistance, an IPX2 rating for the charging case, weighing around 50.5g total with the case, and 4.9g per earbud. The CMF Buds 2 are available in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange color options.

Each earbud packs a single 11 mm PMI + PU driver, offering a punchy listening experience backed by Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 and Spatial Audio Effect. While it lacks the dual-driver setup of the Pro model, the sound has been tuned by Nothing and Dirac, ensuring clarity and depth.

The CMF Buds 2 are equipped with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 48 dB, and Smart ANC algorithms automatically adapt to reduce ambient noise. Additionally, Clear Voice Technology 2.0 and Wind-Noise Reduction 3.0, supported by a 6-microphone system (3 mics per bud), enhance call quality.

With ANC turned off, the earbuds deliver up to 13.5 hours of playback on the earbuds alone and up to 55 hours including the case. With ANC on, it offers up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to 26 hours with the case. A 10-minute quick charge offers up to 7.5 hours of playback (ANC off).

The CMF Buds 2 support Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and are compatible with both Android (6.0+) and iOS (13+) devices. The Nothing X app also provides custom EQ settings, touch/tap controls, and even ChatGPT integration. A Low Lag Gaming Mode is automatically activated when paired with Nothing or CMF devices, bringing latency down to under 110ms, and still works well with all other smartphones.

CMF Buds 2 Price & Offers

Price: $59 in the US (~₹5,040), €49.95 in Europe (~₹4,849), £39 in the UK (~₹4,407)

$59 in the US (~₹5,040), €49.95 in Europe (~₹4,849), £39 in the UK (~₹4,407) Offers: €39.95 in Europe and £34 in the UK, as part of the introductory offer

More details regarding Indian pricing and offers will be revealed during the 28th April launch event.