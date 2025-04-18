Infinix India launched another Note series smartphone – the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ in India, expanding its Note 50 series lineup. This comes after the launch of the Infinix Note 50x 5G+ last month – a toned-down variant in the lineup. Key highlight includes Energizing Scent-Tech – a unique Microencapsulation Technology that embeds fragrance directly into the vegan leather back panel of the Marine Drift Blue variant. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is India’s slimmest smartphone (7.6mm) with a 144 Hz curved AMOLED display. Other features include MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC supporting 90 FPS gaming, and a larger 5,500 mAh battery, military grade durability, Active Halo Lighting, gem-cut camera module, 64 MP Sony IMX682 camera, 13 MP selfie camera, XOS 15 with Infinix AI features, and more.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ sports India’s slimmest 3D curved AMOLED display, sized at 6.78 inches with a 144 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution (2,436 x 1,080 pixels), 1,300 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes in an ultra-slim 7.6mm form factor with military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H compliance) and IP54 dust and water resistance. The smartphone is available in a vegan leather finish in Marine Drift Blue, with two metallic-finished Titanium Grey and Ruby Red color options.

A standout feature is the ‘Energizing Scent-Tech’ found in the Marine Drift Blue variant. This uses Microencapsulation Technology to infuse a subtle fragrance directly into the vegan leather back, blending design with sensory experience. The scent profile includes marine and lemon top notes, lily of the valley at the heart, and amber with vetiver at the base.

The smartphone is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate octa-core SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, which supports 90 FPS gaming. Moreover, it is available in 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM) with 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD cards.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support that charges 100% in an hour, along with bypass charging and 10W reverse charging support. The company claims the battery maintains good health for up to 2,300 charge cycles, translating to a lifespan of approximately 6 years.

It runs on Infinix’s latest XOS 15, based on Android 15, with features like Floating Window, Dynamic Bar, Game Mode, Kids Mode, and Peek Proof. The built-in Folax smart assistant provides weather updates, camera control, and interactive AI-powered chats. Infinix has committed to two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

AI-driven enhancements include AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Note, and Folax AI Voice Assistant. The phone also incorporates AI Gallery with features like AI Eraser, AI Cut-out, and Search, along with Writing Assistant, Document Assistant, Call Assistant, Social Assistant, and Circle to Search.

Cameras include a 64 MP Sony IMX682 main camera, plus a secondary lens for depth, while the front side has a 13 MP selfie camera. The device supports 4K video recording, dual LED flash, and Active Halo Lighting for added flair during notifications and calls. It is equipped with stereo speakers tuned by JBL and enhanced by DTS audio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, 5G connectivity with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou.

Anish Kapoor, CEO at Infinix India, said, “At Infinix, each launch is a step towards refining our product experience to match the evolving needs of our users. For our recently launched NOTE 50x 5G+, we upgraded the software based on user feedback by introducing XOS 15 – a move that was well received, reaffirming our belief in co-creating with our users. With the NOTE 50s 5G+, we’re raising the bar – with a premium CMF, stellar performance and the slimmest 144Hz curved AMOLED display in the segment.”

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is priced at ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. It will be available starting 24th April 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com. Offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards or an exchange benefit.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) – Introductory Price

₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) – Introductory Price Availability: 24th April 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com

24th April 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards or ₹1,000 exchange bonus

Get Infinix Note 50x 5G+ on Flipkart.com

Know More About Infinix Note 50x 5G+ on InfinixMobiles.in