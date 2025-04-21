In its continued war against spam and scam calls, Bharti Airtel has announced two key enhancements to its AI-powered spam detection system, further empowering users to stay protected from fraudulent communication. After successfully flagging over 27.5 billion spam calls since the tool’s launch in September 2024, Airtel is now expanding the feature to cover international calls and SMS. The tool will also now display spam alerts in 10 Indian languages.

Commenting on the initiative, Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO – Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel, said, “Customers and their feedback are at the heart of everything we do. After carefully analysing feedback, we have enhanced our solutions to better serve the linguistic diversity of India. Additionally, with the growing volume of SPAM traffic shifting to foreign networks, we have decided to expand our AI-powered tool to scan all SMS messages and phone calls originating from international numbers. Our dedicated team of engineers and data scientists will continue to refine and enhance our offerings, ensuring we stay ahead of any and all emerging threats.”

International Spam Detection: Airtel’s AI engine will now analyze and flag spam calls and SMS originating from international networks, a move prompted by a 12% surge in overseas spam calls over the past six months.

Airtel’s AI engine will now analyze and flag spam calls and SMS originating from international networks, a move prompted by a 12% surge in overseas spam calls over the past six months. Spam Alerts in Vernacular Languages: Customers will now receive spam notifications in their preferred regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, and Urdu. This feature is currently supported for Android users only.

Airtel’s anti-spam tool, introduced in September 2024, has already flagged 27.5 billion spam calls, reduced spam call volume by 16%, and processed the equivalent of 1,560 spam calls per second. With the crackdown on domestic spam, scammers have increasingly resorted to foreign networks to reach Indian users. By extending its AI screening to international traffic, Airtel aims to neutralize this emerging threat.