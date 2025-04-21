Xiaomi has launched its latest Redmi Watch Move in India, a feature-packed smartwatch at an ultra-affordable price of just ₹1,999. The company has brought a premium design and a strong lineup of smart features to the budget segment, with the key highlights including a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, 14-day battery, and more.

The Redmi Watch Move sports a 2.5D curved 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels, delivering up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It boasts a 74% screen-to-body ratio and supports Always-On Display (AOD). A functional crown on the side supports tap, scroll, and long-press actions, enabling functions such as AI Q&A, power off, and force restart.

The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating, offering dust resistance and protection against water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, and is available in Silver Sprint, Black Drift, Blue Blaze, and Gold Rush color options. It offers antibacterial, skin-friendly straps with a quick-release mechanism for easy customization.

Redmi claims 97% tracking accuracy in health and fitness features, which includes all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, Sleep and stress monitoring, Female health tracking, and Breathing exercises for relaxation. The watch offers 140+ workout modes, with auto-detection for 7 common activities such as outdoor running, treadmill, walking, cycling, rowing, elliptical training, and jump rope.

Powered by HyperOS, the Redmi Watch Move also supports Bluetooth calling, complete with a dial pad, call history access, and quick replies. Smart features like music and camera control, find my phone, alarm, and stopwatch are also available. The Redmi Watch Move offers a 14-day battery life on a full charge, while a 10-minute quick top-up provides up to 2 days of usage. With AOD enabled, users can expect up to 5 days of battery life.

Users can personalize their smartwatch with five customizable layouts and choose from over 200 watch faces via the Mi Fitness app. The device supports Hindi and includes India-inspired festive designs, reflecting the local cultural flavor.

The Redmi Watch Move is priced at ₹1,999 with pre-orders to go live on 24th April 2024 at 12 PM, exclusively on mi.com/in and Flipkart.com.

