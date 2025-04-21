OPPO India has launched its latest OPPO K13 5G in India, expanding its popular K Series lineup. The new mid-range smartphone brings a compelling mix of performance, battery life, and AI-driven features, making it a strong contender in its segment. The key highlights and features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, a large 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP primary camera, ColorOS 15, and more. The OPPO K13 5G was teased ahead of its launch as OPPO K12x crosses 2 million sales milestone.

The OPPO K13 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone offers IP65 for dust and water resistance and is available in two unique color options – Prism Black, which embraces a cyber-fragmented metallic design with futuristic visual elements, and Icy Purple, inspired by glacier compression textures, giving it a crystalline icy appearance.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a cooling system with a 5,700 mm² vapor chamber and a 6,000 mm² graphite sheet for improved heat dissipation. It comes packed with a large 7,000 mAh battery supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges up to 62% in just 30 minutes. OPPO claims the battery will retain over 80% of its capacity even after five years of use.

For cameras, the OPPO K13 5G features an AI dual rear camera setup of a 50 MP primary rear camera (OV50D40 sensor) with an f/1.85 aperture, accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor. It supports 4K video recording and includes AI features such as AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser. On the front, you get a 16 MP selfie camera powered by the Sony IMX480 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The device runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 on top, with 2 Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates. Connectivity options include support for 5G (SA/NSA), stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and an IR blaster.

Saurabh Arora, Head of Mobile, Compute, and XR Business at Qualcomm India, said, “At Qualcomm, we are committed to delivering innovation that enhances user experiences. Partnering with OPPO on the OPPO K13, powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, enables us to provide mobile users and gamers with unmatched performance and responsiveness.”

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we continue to witness growing demand from consumers for smartphones that combine performance, battery life and design without compromising on value. The launch of the OPPO K13 5G is in line with this trend, and we are proud to bring this device to our customers across India. With its desired features backed by OPPO’s trusted innovation, we believe the K13 will resonate strongly with those who expect more from their devices – whether for gaming, content creation, or everyday productivity.”

The OPPO K13 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and it will be available starting 25th April 2025 via Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and authorized offline retailers. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount using SBI, HDFC, or ICICI Bank cards, or opt for an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹1,000, and no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

