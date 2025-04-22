vivo India has launched its latest vivo T series smartphone – the vivo T4 5G, highlighting its key features including India’s largest battery with 7,300 mAh capacity in a 7.89 mm ultra-slim design, segment’s fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with 820k+ AnTuTu score, military-grade durability with IP65 rating, 50MP Sony IMX882 camera, 90W fast charging, FunTouch OS 15, and more. Last month, the company launched its lite variant, i.e., vivo T4x 5G, under the same lineup.

The vivo T4 5G is the company’s latest addition to its vivo T series and is also the successor to last year’s vivo T3 5G in India. The major highlight of the smartphone is its largest battery in the segment – 7,300 mAh with 90W fast charging (a jump from 5,000 mAh + 44W from its predecessor).

vivo has used a new and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC (faster than the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC found in the vivo T3 5G), promising better efficiency and performance. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with Adreno 810 GPU, and comes in up to 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option.

The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of a whopping 5,000 nits. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and has received MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability. The phone is available in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey color options.

It continues to use the 50 MP main camera using the Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, plus a 2 MP depth sensor, along with a Ring Light LED flash and a 32 MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design. It runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, with a promise of two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, dual SIM 5G, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, vivo India, said, ‘We’re excited to introduce the vivo T4 5G – another powerful addition to our Series T portfolio. Designed for India’s dynamic and ambitious youth, the T4 brings together high-end performance, long-lasting battery life, sleek design, and smart AI features in one impressive package. Backed by our strong understanding of Indian consumers and their evolving needs, we believe the T4 5G will set new benchmarks in its segment, offering unmatched value and an all-round smartphone experience.”

The price for the vivo T4 5G starts at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹25,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 29th April 2025 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and authorized offline retailers. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, ₹2,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

vivo T4 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹25,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹25,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 29th April 2025 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and authorized offline retailers

29th April 2025 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and authorized offline retailers Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, ₹2,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options

