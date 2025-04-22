Meta has announced the rollout of a new feature called Blend on Instagram, designed to bring a shared Reels experience directly into the app’s Direct Messages (DMs). The feature was revealed through a post on Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform.

With Blend, users can now create a custom Reels feed that’s tailored based on the viewing preferences of participants in a one-on-one or group chat. This allows friends to discover and enjoy Reels together in a more personalized and interactive way.

Blend creates a shared feed of Reels in DM chats, curated from content suggestions tailored to each member’s Instagram activity. It updates daily and also refreshes when someone shares a Reel within the chat. The feature aims to combine friends’ individual tastes to generate a collective content experience.

Each Reel within the Blend is tagged with the name of the person it was suggested for, but only visible to members in that specific chat. Every Blend is unique to the chat it’s created in, and notifications alert users when the feed is refreshed.

How to Start a Blend on Instagram:

Open a DM chat (individual or group).

Tap the Blend icon in the top-right corner.

Send an invite to the friend or group.

Once accepted, tap the Blend icon again to view the personalized Reels feed.

Interact with the content through messages, reactions, or public actions like likes and comments.

Users can influence the content of their Blend by using content preferences:

Tap the three dots on a Reel.

Select “Interested” or “Not Interested” to guide future suggestions.

Additionally, Instagram’s sensitive content controls apply to Blend feeds. The strictest setting among participants determines the type of Reels shown, ensuring a content-safe environment.

While Blend is designed to highlight content loved by you and your friends, Meta acknowledges that differences in taste may emerge, potentially introducing users to Reels outside their typical interests.

Meta says Blend is rolling out in select countries, though specific regions haven’t been disclosed yet. Users can expect to see the feature appear gradually in their apps over the coming weeks.