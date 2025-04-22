Meta has announced a new initiative aimed at strengthening the safety of young users on its platforms by combining artificial intelligence with active parental involvement. The company is working to increase enrollment in Teen Accounts and ensure age-appropriate digital experiences across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

As part of the initiative, Meta will begin notifying parents on Instagram about the importance of verifying their teen’s age. The goal is to encourage joint action between parents and their children to ensure accurate age information is provided. “Parents don’t have to go it alone – we’re using AI to help place ‘suspected teens’ into Teen Account settings,” Meta stated in its official announcement.

So far, more than 54 million teens have been enrolled globally in Teen Accounts, with 97% of users aged 13–15 choosing to stay within the protective settings. Following positive feedback, these safety features have also been extended to Facebook and Messenger. According to Meta, over 90% of surveyed parents said the updated protections help support their teens on Instagram, although some concerns remain regarding the overwhelming nature of the online world.

Starting 21st April 2025, Meta will take its parental engagement a step further by sending notifications to parents on Instagram. These alerts will prompt conversations with teens about the importance of providing accurate age data and include guidance from experts like pediatric psychologist Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart. Parents will receive tips on how to verify age and discuss online safety effectively.

To further streamline this process, Meta is rolling out new AI-based technology that will help detect suspected teen accounts. The system, also launching 21st April 2025, in the U.S., will analyze user behavior and other indicators to identify accounts likely operated by teens – even if the listed birthdate suggests otherwise. These users will then automatically be placed into Teen Account settings, with the ability to review and adjust if necessary.

This marks a significant expansion in the use of AI for age detection, an area Meta has been exploring for some time. The company emphasized that while age verification remains a challenge across the industry, combining parental involvement with AI technology is a crucial step toward building safer digital spaces for young users.

The AI-powered detection system and parental notifications will begin rolling out in the United States on 21st April 2025. A timeline for global availability has not yet been announced.