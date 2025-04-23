motorola India has launched the moto tag, a compact, wireless, and waterproof tracking accessory designed to help users effortlessly keep track of their personal belongings. Seamlessly integrated with Google’s Find My Device network, the moto tag enables global item tracking through Android smartphones.

The moto tag, available in Sage Green and Starlight Blue color options, is built for the Android. It uses Bluetooth 5.4, Ultra Wideband (UWB), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technologies. It supports Android devices running version 9.0 and above, along with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphones or tablets.

The moto tag offers Google’s Find My Device integration, under which users can view the tag’s live or last known location on a map – even when offline – using end-to-end encryption to ensure that only the tag owner can access this data. It runs on a replaceable CR2032 battery (sold separately), delivering up to one year of usage under typical conditions.

Motorola also confirmed support for third-party accessories, enabling users to personalize or clip the tag onto various items. The device weighs just 7.5 grams, features a durable plastic body, and carries an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust, sweat, splashes, and even submersion in water (up to 1 meter for 30 minutes).

Key Features of the moto tag

Attach the moto tag to essentials like keys, bags, or luggage to keep tabs on them in real-time using Bluetooth connectivity. Precision Finding: Navigate directly to the tag’s location using a digital compass-like interface, even when offline.

The same button doubles as a remote for clicking photos, especially useful for Motorola’s razr series in Flex View mode. Security Alerts: Users are notified if an unknown moto tag is detected nearby, preventing potential misuse.

The moto tag is priced at ₹2,299 and will go on sale starting 23rd April 2025 at 12 PM on motorola.in and Flipkart.