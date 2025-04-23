Bharti Airtel, along with its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited, has entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL) for the acquisition of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) band. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Airtel’s 5G capabilities across six key telecom circles in India.

The spectrum is distributed as follows:

Gujarat: 100 MHz

100 MHz Mumbai: 100 MHz

100 MHz Andhra Pradesh: 50 MHz

50 MHz Rajasthan: 50 MHz

50 MHz Karnataka: 50 MHz

50 MHz Tamil Nadu: 50 MHz

This mmWave spectrum is considered vital for high-capacity and low-latency 5G networks, particularly for urban and enterprise-grade wireless broadband applications.

In the 2022 spectrum auction, the Adani Group had acquired the 400 MHz in the 26 GHz band for Rs. 212 crore. However, the group has not deployed 5G services using this spectrum to date, leaving it available for strategic reassignment.

With this acquisition, Airtel aims to strengthen its spectrum holdings in high-demand urban circles, expand its 5G network capacity and reduce latency, and meet the growing demand for wireless broadband and enterprise-grade connectivity.

The transaction is subject to standard closing conditions, including compliance with Spectrum Trading Guidelines, receipt of all necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the initial announcement.