Dreame Technology, a global name in premium smart home appliances, has announced the launch of the Dreame Mova K10 Pro in India. Positioned as a powerful and intelligent cleaning solution, Dreame Mova K10 Pro wet and dry vacuum is tailored for Indian homes at a price of ₹19,999, available on Amazon.in.

Dreame India, which began operations in early 2023, has rapidly expanded its footprint with products in robotic vacuums, cordless vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and grooming solutions. In just one year, the brand claims it has achieved the #2 position in India’s robot vacuum market, marking a strong start in the country.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India, highlighted the importance of wet cleaning in Indian households, stating that the Mova K10 Pro has been designed to tackle everything from daily spills to deep-cleaning tasks. With powerful suction, advanced edge-to-edge cleaning, and an intelligent twin scraper system, the vacuum aims to make home maintenance seamless and efficient.

The Dreame Mova K10 Pro is powered by a high-speed motor running at 120,000 RPM, delivering up to 15,000 Pa of suction. Its smart dirt detection technology automatically adjusts power and suction based on the type of dirt or debris, ensuring effective cleaning every time. The twin scraper system is engineered for precision, with the front scraper removing tangled hair and debris, and the rear rubber scraper reducing water residue on hard floors. Its cleaning head is designed to reach up to 6mm into corners and edges, ensuring no spot is left untouched.

The Mova K10 Pro is designed for convenience, featuring an 890 ml clean water tank and a battery system comprising seven 2,400 mAh cells. Together, they enable uninterrupted cleaning sessions of up to 30 minutes on surfaces as large as 200 square meters. Weighing only 3.8 kg, the Mova K10 Pro is light and easy to handle. Its self-propelled traction and 540 RPM motor allow it to glide smoothly over both wet and dry messes, while the ergonomic handle and flexible swivel design make it user-friendly.

The device includes expressive voice prompts and a sleek LED display that keeps users informed of battery status and cleaning modes in real-time. Dreame ensures a one-year warranty and after-sales service, including a dedicated customer helpline and repair support in over 165 cities through pickup, drop-off, and on-site options.

Manu Sharma, the Managing Director of Dreame India, said, “In India, wet cleaning is an essential part of household maintenance, whether it’s tackling everyday spills, stubborn stains, or traditional floor-washing routines. At Dreame Technology, we recognize this need and have designed the Mova K10 Pro to seamlessly handle both wet and dry messes with ease. Equipped with powerful suction, an intelligent twin scraper system, and advanced edge-to-edge cleaning, the Mova K10 Pro ensures deep, hassle-free cleaning suited for Indian homes. With this innovation, we are redefining home cleaning by offering a smarter, more efficient solution that keeps homes spotless with minimal effort.”

Get DREAME Mova K10 Pro on Amazon.in