Alongside the upcoming OnePlus 13T, OnePlus is set to launch its next-gen fast-charging power bank – the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 150W 20,000 mAh in China on 24th April. This follows last year’s release of the 100W, 12,000 mAh model, bringing in significant capacity and power delivery upgrades.

OnePlus SUPERVOOC Power Bank supports 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging, as well as 100W Power Delivery (PD), making it capable of easily charging laptops and other high-power devices. It features a sleek silver design with sandblasting technology and includes one USB Type-A port, one USB Type-C port, and a built-in USB Type-C cable

With a 20000mAh capacity, it can charge up to three devices simultaneously, making it suitable for both office use and travel. The power bank comes with multiple safety protections such as overcharge, over-discharge, and battery core temperature control. It also complies with international air transportation standards, ensuring it’s safe for travel.

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 150W 20000mAh Power Bank Features:

150W SUPERVOOC fast charging

100W Power Delivery (PD) – ideal for charging laptops

20,000 mAh capacity – supports charging up to 3 devices at once

1 x USB Type-A port, 1 x USB Type-C port, and a built-in USB Type-C cable

Premium silver finish design with sandblasting technology

Multi-layer protection against overcharge, over-discharge, and high temperatures

Compliant with international air transportation standards

The OnePlus power bank is designed for compatibility with smartphones, laptops, tablets, and even drones. More details, including pricing, are expected at the official launch event.