Sony has announced a limited-time Summer Sale in India, offering a flat ₹5,000 discount on select PlayStation 5 (Slim) models. The offer applies to the CFI-2008A and CFI-2008B variants of the console. The promotional sale will run from 17th April 2025 to 14th May 2025, or until stocks last.

The Summer Sale is aimed at providing gamers a more affordable opportunity to grab the redesigned PS5 Slim, known for its compact design and enhanced efficiency. Back in 2023, Sony introduced a slimmer and more compact PlayStation 5 model compared to its older PS5 designs.

The Sony PlayStation 5 (Slim) Summer Sale discount will be available through multiple authorized online and offline retailers, including Amazon.in, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales, among others.