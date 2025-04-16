Swiggy, best known for revolutionizing food delivery in India, is now stepping into the professional services space with the launch of Pyng – an AI-powered marketplace designed to connect users with verified experts across over 100 service categories. This platform is similar to what we know today as the Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap), but Pyng caters to a broad category and is mainly powered by AI.

Pyng is a smart, curated online platform that helps users easily discover and connect with skilled professionals – from fitness trainers and therapists to astrologers and career coaches. By harnessing AI, Pyng aims to eliminate the hassle of browsing through unreliable listings and instead deliver tailored, high-quality recommendations.

Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy, said, “As our lives continue to accelerate, the need for professional services – from tax planners and counselors to yoga instructors – has surged across both personal and professional aspects. With Pyng, we provide a trusted, spam-free platform that connects users with verified experts. By addressing the demand for these specialized services, Pyng not only empowers service providers but also brings clarity to consumers’ unmet needs, connecting them with professionals who deliver genuine value.”

Key Features of Pyng

AI Search Assistant: An intelligent assistant that interprets user intent and recommends professionals best suited to individual needs.

An intelligent assistant that interprets user intent and recommends professionals best suited to individual needs. Personal AI Assistant for Professionals: Lets users engage with professionals through a conversational AI layer to understand their services, ask questions, and explore options – all without needing to make a commitment.

Professional Services on Pyng Now App

With over 1,000 professionals already onboarded, Pyng currently covers areas like:

Health & Wellness: Yoga instructors, personal trainers, therapists, nutritionists, pregnancy coaches.

Yoga instructors, personal trainers, therapists, nutritionists, pregnancy coaches. Financial Services: Wealth managers, investment consultants, tax advisors.

Wealth managers, investment consultants, tax advisors. Spiritual Services: Astrologers, numerologists, tarot readers, energy healers.

Astrologers, numerologists, tarot readers, energy healers. Events & Entertainment: DJs, emcees, wedding planners, party planners.

DJs, emcees, wedding planners, party planners. Travel & Lifestyle: Makeup artists, trip designers, travel experts.

Makeup artists, trip designers, travel experts. Education & Skill Training: Music teachers, dance instructors, art tutors, academic mentors, career counselors.

Swiggy promises a spam-free, secure platform and even offers a money-back guarantee if users are not satisfied with the value received from a service. The Pyng is available currently who live in Bengaluru and is available on iOS and Android platforms under the name ‘Pyng Now’