motorola India has launched the motorola edge 60 STYLUS, its latest addition to the moto edge Series lineup. The motorola edge 60 STYLUS is the segment’s first smartphone featuring a built-in Stylus for efficient note-taking, sketching, and navigating. Other key highlights include a 1.5K pOLED display, IP68-rated military-grade durability, a vegan leather design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, wireless charging, and more. This is identical to the moto G stylus 5G (2025) launched in the US.

The highlight remains the built-in stylus, which allows you to jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and navigate effortlessly. You can easily turn basic sketches into stunning visuals with AI-powered image generation. It also supports smart AI features like Sketch to Image and the Circle to Search function, adding intuitive tools for creative users. In addition, the Moto Note app allows you to create, search, and transform sketches into stunning visuals with ease.

The front side sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness. It comes in sleek Vegan Leather Design with MIL-STD-810H military grade durability and IP68 dust and water resistance. It is available in PANTONE Surf the Web and PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, both with leather-inspired backs.

The motorola edge 60 STYLUS is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with Adreno 710 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (with additional virtual RAM support), and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (with microSD card support up to 1 TB). The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It runs on Android 15 with motorola’s My UX skin and offers 2 years OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

On the camera front, the rear camera setup now includes a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS and a 13 MP ultra-wide secondary lens that also offers macro capabilities. For selfies, it features a 32 MP front-facing camera. Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, “At Motorola, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering technology that meaningfully enhances everyday experiences. With the launch of the motorola edge60 stylus, we are proud to introduce the first smartphone in its segment with a built-in stylus, empowering users to unlock new levels of creativity and productivity. In line with our vision to evolve from a pure tech brand to a lifestyle technology brand, the edge 60 stylus has been thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles. We’re excited to bring this game-changing device to consumers and set a new benchmark for style, functionality, and performance in the segment.”

motorola edge 60 STYLUS Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.7-inch pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, built-in Stylus, Vegan Leather Design, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability, IP68 dust and water resistance, 8.29 mm thickness, 191 grams weight

Software & Updates: Android 15, MyUX, 2 years OS upgrades, 3 years security updates

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz

GPU: Adreno 710 Graphics

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, additional virtual RAM support

Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 LYT-700C OIS main + 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and macro), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.2

Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 68W fast charging, 15W wireless charging

Colors: PANTONE Surf the Web, PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (both with Leather Back Design)

The price for the motorola edge 60 STYLUS is ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and will be available from 23rd April 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.com, and offline retail stores.

The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant discount with Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank cards or on exchange, Reliance Jio offers worth ₹10,000 including cashback of ₹2,000, partner benefits worth up to ₹8,000 which includes a flat ₹500 off on purchases above ₹2,999 on Ajio.com, up to ₹1,500 off on flights on EaseMyTrip.com, up to ₹4,000 off on hotels, 25% off up to ₹1,000 on AbhiBus.com, 20% off up to ₹999 on NetMeds.com).

motorola edge 60 STYLUS Price in India, Availability, & Offers

