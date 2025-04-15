In a first-of-its-kind move for India’s telecom industry, Bharti Airtel has teamed up with quick commerce platform Blinkit to launch a 10-minute SIM card delivery service. The service is currently live in 16 cities, aiming to provide unmatched convenience and speed for customers looking to get started with Airtel’s network.

The collaboration between Airtel and Blinkit is designed to simplify and accelerate the process of acquiring a new SIM card. Whether it’s for prepaid, postpaid, or even Mobile Number Portability (MNP), customers can now have an Airtel SIM card delivered right to their doorstep in under ten minutes, all for a nominal convenience fee of ₹49.

Once delivered, customers can activate their SIMs quickly via Aadhaar-based KYC authentication. An online link and a step-by-step activation video are provided to guide users through the process smoothly. The SIM card must be activated within 15 days of delivery to remain valid.

Existing customers can manage their accounts and services through the Airtel Thanks app, while new users have access to a dedicated helpline for setup assistance and queries.

The SIM delivery is currently available in these 16 cities: Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Airtel has expressed plans to expand this service to more cities and towns in the near future.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Director of Marketing, Bharti Airtel said, “Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel. Today we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers’ homes across 16 cities and in due course of time we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities.”

Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, said, “To save customers time and hassle, we’ve collaborated with Airtel to deliver SIM cards directly to customers in select cities, with delivery in just 10 minutes. Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans. Customers can also opt for number portability, all at their convenience.”