Recently, realme India has expanded its popular NARZO lineup with the latest smartphones – the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the realme NARZO 80x 5G in India. Both smartphones are now available as a aprt of first sale. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,500 discount coupon, an additional ₹500 off Bank offer, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months for the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, and a flat ₹1,750 discount coupon, an additional ₹250 off Bank offer, and no-cost EMI for the realme NARZO 80x 5G.

realme is offering a special benefit for students who purchase the device between 9th April and 18th April will receive a free one-year screen damage protection plan worth ₹1,299. To claim this benefit, students must complete their verification process by 28th April 2025. The benefit will be issued on 8th May 2025.

The price for the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, ₹21,499 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, and ₹23,499 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The price for the realme NARZO 80x 5G starts at ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model.

realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price In India & Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹23,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹23,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Price (with Offers): ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Offers: ₹1,500 discount coupon, additional ₹500 off Bank offer, no cost EMI of up to 6 months, free one-year screen damage protection plan worth ₹1,299 (realme Student Program)

₹1,500 discount coupon, additional ₹500 off Bank offer, no cost EMI of up to 6 months, free one-year screen damage protection plan worth ₹1,299 (realme Student Program) Buy Link: Get realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G on realme.com/in

realme NARZO 80x 5G Price In India & Offers

Price: ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Price (With Offers): ₹11,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹12,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹11,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹12,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Offers: ₹1,750 discount coupon, additional ₹250 off bank offer, no-cost EMI

₹1,750 discount coupon, additional ₹250 off bank offer, no-cost EMI Buy Link: Get realme NARZO 80x 5G on realme.com/in

The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is an upper-end device in the lineup that blends powerful performance, premium visuals, and standout battery life – all while keeping things slim and lightweight. Key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated design, 120 Hz curved OLED 4,500 nits HyperGlow Esports display, 6,000 mAh Titan battery, and more.

The realme NARZO 80x 5G, on the other hand, is a toned-down variant in the lineup, a feature-packed mid-ranger that offers a balanced mix of performance, durability, and power at an affordable price. Key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, IP68 + IP69 rated design, 6,000 mAh Titan battery, 45W fast charging, 120 Hz eye comfort display, and more.

Both realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and realme NARZO 80x 5G are now available on realme.com/in and Amazon.in.