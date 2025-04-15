Xiaomi India has launched its most affordable Redmi-branded smartphone – the Redmi A5 in India under its budget-friendly A Series, priced at ₹6,499. Highlights include the segment’s largest display and smoothest, sized at 6.88 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 5,200 mAh battery, premium matte and metallic-feel finish design, a 32 MP primary camera, Android 15, and more.

The Redmi A5 is an entry-level budget smartphone featuring a large 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection, and DC dimming for better visual comfort. The phone features a flat-frame chassis with a premium matte and metallic-feel finish, and comes in four color variants – Pondicherry Blue, Just Black, Lake Green, and Pondicherry Blue (veined pattern).

The device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core SoC with up to 4 GB RAM (+ 4 GB virtual RAM, making it 8 GB RAM in total) and up to 128 GB storage expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,200 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and runs on Android 15 out of the box, with the company committing to 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The phone sports a dual camera setup of a 32 MP primary rear camera with a secondary lens, and an 8 MP selfie camera. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi A5 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling rate, TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection, matte and metallic-feel finish design

6.88-inch HD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling rate, TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection, matte and metallic-feel finish design Software & Updates: Android 15, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates

Android 15, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates CPU: 12nm UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz

12nm UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 Graphics Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM

3 GB OR 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB

64 GB OR 128 GB storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (32 MP main + secondary lens), LED flash

Dual Cameras (32 MP main + secondary lens), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM support

4G network, dual SIM support Battery & Charging: 5,200 mAh battery, 15W fast charging (USB Type-C)

5,200 mAh battery, 15W fast charging (USB Type-C) Colors: Pondicherry Blue, Just Black, Lake Green, Pondicherry Blue (Veined pattern)

The price for the Redmi A5 starts at ₹6,499 for its 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, and ₹7,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 16th April 2025 on Flipkart.com, mi.com/in, Mi Home stores, and offline retail outlets across India.

Redmi A5 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹6,499 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹7,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹6,499 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹7,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 16th April 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com, mi.com/in, Mi Home stores, and offline retail outlets across India

16th April 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com, mi.com/in, Mi Home stores, and offline retail outlets across India Offers: Exchange offers

Get Redmi A5 on Mi.com/in