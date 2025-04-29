Lava International is set to unveil its innovative Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) feature phones at the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. Developed in collaboration with Tejas and Free Stream Technologies, this move marks a significant evolution in the feature phone segment, following a similar direction announced by HMD.

The D2M technology allows these phones to stream live TV, OTT video, audio, and government alerts using terrestrial broadcast airwaves – completely bypassing the need for internet or Wi-Fi. Lava confirmed that these devices are aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, leveraging indigenous R&D by Lava and Tejas (formerly Saankhya Labs).

The phones are built on the MediaTek MT6261 platform and feature Saankhya’s SL3000 software-defined receiver chip. Key specs include:

2.8-inch QVGA display

UHF antenna for TV reception

GSM support for voice calls

2,200mAh battery

Built-in support for emergency alerts and national broadcast messages

Lava has also integrated Saankhya’s SDK for a smooth user experience in TV and tuner operations, aiming to bring accessible infotainment and vital alerts to rural and low-connectivity regions.

This D2M innovation complements Lava’s robust feature phone lineup, designed to empower users with smart features in affordable devices. These include:

A1 Josh BOL – caller name announcements, message reader

A5 2025 – UPI payments support

Action 4G – YouTube access

A3 Torch – powerful LED torch

Many of these devices run Lava’s BOL software with additional features like cloud backup and UPI integration.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanjeev Agarwal, Executive Director of Lava International Limited, mentioned, “As an Indian brand in the mobile and electronics sector, we have always collaborated with the Indian government on its developmental projects. With D2M technology, we can now reach users in remote areas without the need for internet access. This is a significant innovation that will improve safety and security for our citizens. I am grateful to our partners for their collaboration on this initiative. After the trials, we will begin large-scale production.”

Commenting on the technology, Parag Naik, co-founder of the former Saankhya Labs and Executive Vice President at Tejas Networks, noted, “The phones are equipped with Saankhya Labs’ award-winning SL-3000 chipset, which serves as the key enabler for D2M technology. We have also developed the Core Network platform, which will support the delivery of targeted ads, CDN offload, educational content, emergency alerts, and other services, advancing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Digitally Empowered India.”

Full specifications, availability, and pricing details for the D2M phones will be revealed during WAVES 2025, taking place from 1st May 2025 to 4th May 2025, at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai.