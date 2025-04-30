Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Watch Move is an affordable smartwatch that punches above its weight, a feature-packed device at an ultra-affordable price of just ₹1,999. The company has brought a premium design and a strong lineup of smart features to the budget segment, with the key highlights including a 1.85-inch AMOLED 60 Hz curved screen, Bluetooth calling, 14-day battery, and more. Here’s what we have to say in our full Redmi Watch Move review.

Design, Display, & Build

The Redmi Watch Move makes a strong first impression with its sleek and modern aesthetic. You get a a total of four color options to choose from – Silver Sprint, Black Drift, Blue Blaze, and Gold Rush, which you can see in the images below. The straps are both antibacterial and skin-friendly, and secure tightly. It has quick-release mechanism for swapping out bands for easy personalization. While it may not feature a full metal build, the watch remains impressively lightweight and supremely comfortable on the wrist.

There’s the stunning 1.85-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with a crisp 390 x 450 resolution, 74% screen-to-body ratio, 60 Hz high refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits, making it a standout in its segment for this price. The display offers vibrant colors, sharp text, and good visibility even under bright daylight. You get Always-On Display (AOD), which adds a touch of premium functionality.

On the right, there’s a metallic functional crown that supports tap, scroll, and long-press gestures, enabling features like AI Q&A, power off, and force restart. The crown is accompanied by a microphone, while the left side houses another microphone and a built-in speaker for Bluetooth calling. Flip it over, and you’ll find the health-tracking sensors along with charging pins neatly integrated into the backplate.

To top it all off, the Redmi Watch Move comes with an IP68 rating, making it dust-tight and resistant to water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes – perfect for handling everyday splashes, a quick rinse under the tap, or swimming up to a certain limit.

Features & User Interface

The Redmi Watch Move runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, delivering a responsive user experience. The interface comes with large, clear icons, making it easy to navigate even for first-time smartwatch users. From swiping through widgets to accessing essential functions, the overall interaction feels snappy.

Navigating through the watch is straightforward – a press on the multi-functional crown takes you straight to the home screen or the app drawer, while edge swipes bring up widgets like activity stats, weather, heart rate, SpO₂, music control, and more. A long press on the watch face lets you quickly switch dials, making personalization seamless.

The functional crown works with a simple tap, scroll, and long-press for effortless browsing and operations.

Hold for 0.5 seconds for AI Q&A -to get quick, voice-based assistance.

Hold for 3 seconds to access System Settings.

Hold for 12 seconds to initiate a Force Restart.

It supports over 200 watch faces via the Mi Fitness app (formerly Xiaomi Wear). From minimalist designs to India-inspired festive themes and even Hindi language support, there’s a diverse mix that reflects both utility and local flavor. You can also choose between five different UI layouts, adjusting the overall look and feel of the interface.

A standout feature is Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker, a dial pad, call history, and quick replies. It’s a practical addition that allows you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist, perfect for when your phone isn’t in reach. Other features include music and camera controls, find my phone, alarm, stopwatch, weather updates, and more, covering essentials you’d expect in a smartwatch today.

The watch covers an impressive range of health monitoring features for its price, that includes 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO₂ (Blood Oxygen) monitoring, Sleep tracking, Stress tracking, Breathing exercises, and Female health tracking – all data syncs neatly with the Mi Fitness app, giving you a comprehensive view of your health trends.

When it comes to fitness, the Redmi Watch Move is no slouch. It packs 140+ workout modes, and includes auto-detection for 7 commonly performed exercises like running, walking, treadmill, cycling, rowing, elliptical, and jump rope. Redmi claims 97% tracking accuracy, and during our use, the results were consistently reliable.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Redmi Watch Move promises up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge under typical usage, making it one of the best performers in its segment. Even with Always-On Display (AOD) enabled, you can expect around 5 days of runtime, which is still commendable for a smartwatch with an AMOLED screen. A 10-minute top-up delivers up to 2 days of usage, great if in last-minute scenarios. The watch charges via a magnetic charging cable (included in the box), and it’s compatible with any standard USB adapter, laptop, or PC port.

Verdict – Redmi Watch Move Review

At just ₹1,999, the Redmi Watch Move punches well above its weight, offering incredible value for first-time smartwatch users or budget-conscious buyers. It offers a bunch, including its large 1.85-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display housed in a lightweight build, IP68 dust and water-proof rating, and Bluetooth calling support. Battery life is another win here, lasting up to 14 days on typical use. The AI Q&A and the Functional Crown make it more seamless while covering all the essentials – heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and more, making it a capable fitness companion.

For its price, the Redmi Watch Move offers incredible value. It seamlessly combines modern aesthetics, extra features, and long battery life in a package that’s tough to beat in the budget smartwatch category. Whether you’re into fitness, need a reliable daily companion, or simply want a stylish accessory, the Redmi Watch Move delivers an exceptional experience. It’s an ideal choice for those looking for a feature-packed, affordable smartwatch.

Redmi Watch Move – Where To Buy

The Redmi Watch Move is available for ₹1,999 with pre-orders to go live on 24th April 2024 at 12 PM, exclusively on mi.com/in and Flipkart.com.

Price: ₹1,999

24th April 2024 at 12 PM (pre-orders) exclusively on mi.com/in and Flipkart.com Offers: TBD

