motorola India has launched the motorola edge 60 PRO, its latest addition to the moto edge Series lineup followed by the recent launch of the motorola edge 60 STYLUS, the segment’s first smartphone featuring a built-in Stylus. The highlights and features include a 1.5K quad-curved pOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 90W wired charging + 15W wireless charging, triple cameras (50 MP LYT-700C OIS + 50 MP ultra-wide/macro + 10 MP telephoto 3x), 50 MP selfie camera, IP68 + IP69 rated military-grade durability, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a vegan leather or nylon textured design, and more.

The front side sports a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 720 Hz PWM Dimming/DC Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It comes in sleek Vegan Leather or Nylon-Textured Design (depending on the variant) with MIL-STD-810H military grade durability and IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance. It is available in PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow, and PANTONE Sparkling Grape (with either leather-inspired or nylon-textured backs).

The motorola edge 60 PRO is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz, paired with ARM Mali-GMC6 (6-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (with additional virtual RAM support), and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device houses a large 6,000 mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the camera’s front, the rear side has a triple camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS, plus a 50 MP f/2.0 Ultra-Wide and Macro Vision, and a 10 MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom. For selfies, it features a 50 MP f/2.0 front-facing camera. Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It runs on Android 15 with motorola’s My UX skin and offers 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. It comes with Moto AI, which includes smart AI features like Catch Me Up for smart summaries, Pay Attention for real-time transcription, Remember This for memory recall, and Next Move and Global Search for organization. Other AI features include AI Key, Circle to Search, and Gemini Live to enhance user interactivity and productivity.

motorola edge 60 PRO Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 720 Hz PWM Dimming/DC Dimming, Vegan Leather or Nylon-Textured Design, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, 8.24 mm thickness, 186 grams weight

6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 720 Hz PWM Dimming/DC Dimming, Vegan Leather or Nylon-Textured Design, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, 8.24 mm thickness, 186 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, MyUX, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates

Android 15, MyUX, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-GMC6 (6-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-GMC6 (6-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support

8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage

256 GB UFS 4.0 storage Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 LYT-700C OIS Main + 50 MP f/2.0 Ultra-Wide and Macro Vision + 10 MP f/2.0 telephoto 3x, up to 50x hybrid zoom, LED flash

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 LYT-700C OIS Main + 50 MP f/2.0 Ultra-Wide and Macro Vision + 10 MP f/2.0 telephoto 3x, up to 50x hybrid zoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.0

50 MP f/2.0 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS

USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 15W wireless charging

6,000 mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 15W wireless charging Colors: PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow, PANTONE Sparkling Grape (Vegan Leather or Nylon-Textured Design)

The price for the motorola edge 60 PRO is ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and ₹33,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is up for pre-orders starting today i.e., 30th April 2025, and will be available from 7th May 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores.

The launch offers include ₹1,500 instant discount with IDFC First Bank credit cards, ₹1,000 instant discount with SBI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (12 GB model only), ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (8 GB model only), additional ₹1,000 off on exchange.

motorola edge 60 Pro Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 30th April 2025 (pre-order), 7th May 2025 via Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores

30th April 2025 (pre-order), 7th May 2025 via Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹1,500 instant discount with IDFC First Bank credit cards, ₹1,000 instant discount with SBI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (12 GB model only), ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (8 GB model only), additional ₹1,000 off on exchange.

Get motorola edge 60 Pro on motorola.in