Noise has introduced its latest budget-friendly TWS earbuds in India – the Noise Buds F1, priced at ₹999 (introductory offer). The earbuds features a long-lasting up to 50 hours of total playback, Quad Mic ENC, 11 mm drivers, IPX5 matte finish design, Instacharge technology, and more.

The Noise Buds F1 are equipped with 11mm drivers along with quad mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), which helps suppress background noise during calls. It also comes with built-in EQ modes, low-latency mode, Bluetooth 5.3 with HyperSync for fast pairing with supported devices, and touch controls (play/pause, change tracks, activate voice assistant).

The earbuds are IPX5-rated sweat and splash-proof with a matte finish case, and are available in Carbon Black, Mint Green, Calm Beige, and True Purple color options. It offers up to 50 hours of total playback with Instacharge technology delivering 150 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes of quick charging.

The Noise Buds F1 are available at a special launch price of ₹999 and comes with a 1-year warranty. The earbuds can be purchased exclusively on Flipkart.com.

Noise Buds F1 Price In India & Availability