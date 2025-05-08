OnePlus has unveiled a new hardware innovation ahead of the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 13s – a customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’, designed to offer users enhanced interaction and personalization. The Plus Key aims to go beyond the brand’s iconic alert slider by delivering intelligent and adaptable functionality.

OnePlus has already started teasing the OnePlus 13s in India, which will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and feature a 6.32-inch display, positioning it as a compact flagship. The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in, OnePlus India online store, and offline retail stores.

According to OnePlus, the Plus Key is not just another shortcut toggle but a platform designed to grow with user behavior and software evolution. Users will be able to assign custom actions to the button, such as launching the camera, toggling sound profiles, or activating real-time AI translation, based on their individual preferences and routines.

The concept behind the Plus Key stems from OnePlus’ goal to provide users with more control and flexibility, enabling them to streamline everyday tasks. As OnePlus integrates more AI capabilities into OxygenOS, the company envisions the Plus Key evolving into a context-aware assistant, capable of learning from usage patterns and offering proactive suggestions.

More than a simple hardware addition, OnePlus sees the Plus Key as a long-term platform for innovation. The company has also expressed interest in co-developing new features with its community, inviting feedback to shape the direction of future updates. In line with OnePlus’ “Never Settle” philosophy, the Plus Key is presented as a step toward smarter, more personalized device experiences that adapt to modern user needs.