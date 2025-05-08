OPPO has announced that its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the OPPO K13 5G, has received a 4.6-star average rating on Flipkart, positioning it among the highest-rated new releases in its segment. The rating was achieved within just two weeks of its launch and retail availability on the platform, indicating strong early interest and satisfaction among users.

Priced from ₹17,999, the OPPO K13 5G was introduced as a value-driven device targeting consumers seeking a balance between performance and affordability. The smartphone went on sale last month, starting on 25th April 2025 via Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and authorized offline retailers.

The OPPO K13 5G in India is the company’s new mid-range smartphone, bringing in a compelling mix of performance, battery life, and AI-driven features. The key highlights and features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, a large 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP primary camera, ColorOS 15, and more.

According to OPPO, user reviews on Flipkart frequently praise the smartphone’s smooth performance, robust battery life, vibrant AMOLED display, and overall build quality. Many customers have specifically highlighted the device’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC.

Anshuman Bhatt, Head of e-commerce India (Smartphones and IoT) at OPPO India, said, “The incredible response to the OPPO K13 on Flipkart reinforces our belief that Indian consumers are looking for high-performance smartphones that don’t compromise on quality or value. Achieving the highest rating of 4.6 in its segment within just two weeks of launch is a proud moment for us and a validation of our efforts to bring OverPowered experiences to the mid-range segment. We’re grateful to our users and partners for their trust, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and accessibility in the online space.”