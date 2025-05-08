Rockstar Games has released the second official trailer for the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), revealing new details about its setting, story, and central characters. The trailer builds on the December 2023 debut and comes ahead of the game’s confirmed release date, i.e., 26th May 2026, after Rockstar Games announced a delayed launch (previously anticipated Fall 2025 launch window).

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, a reimagined version of Florida, GTA VI brings players back to the neon-soaked chaos of Vice City, but with a new level of realism and depth. The second trailer offers an expanded look at the game world, highlighting its vibrant locales, offbeat characters, and the explosive situations players can expect.

The new footage focuses on Jason and Lucia, the game’s central duo, who are seen pulling off heists, evading cops, and navigating both their criminal life and personal relationship. Their dynamic hints at a story that’s gritty yet emotionally grounded – a fresh direction for the franchise.

Rockstar isn’t giving everything away, but the second trailer offers some key insights:

Action-Packed Scenes: From high-speed boat chases and nightclub encounters to convenience store robberies, the trailer underscores the game’s cinematic style and open-world unpredictability.

Alongside the trailer, Rockstar updated its official website with new information about the storyline. According to the description, Jason and Lucia are caught in a criminal conspiracy that stretches across Leonida after a “simple score” goes sideways. As their world spirals out of control, they must rely on each other to survive.

Additional characters and groups like “Real Dimez” – a rap duo turning street experiences into viral content – add a modern flavor to the game’s narrative, blending traditional GTA chaos with today’s influencer culture and music scenes.

While the trailer does not offer gameplay footage, the cinematic quality, voice acting, and environmental detail have reignited hype across the gaming community. With just over a year to go before launch, Rockstar appears to be laying the groundwork for its most ambitious Grand Theft Auto yet.

GTA VI launches on 26th May 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC release has yet to be confirmed.