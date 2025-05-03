Rockstar Games has officially delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to 26 May 2026, moving it beyond the previously anticipated Fall 2025 launch window. The announcement provides a concrete release date for the highly anticipated title, which has been the subject of significant community interest since its December 2023 trailer reveal.

The company issued a statement regarding the updated timeline, “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

The stated reason for the adjustment is to allow additional development time to meet the studio’s quality standards. More information about the delay is expected during Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming financial results on 15th May 2025.

This marks another chapter in the long wait for fans of the iconic open-world series, which last saw a major installment in 2013 with GTA V.