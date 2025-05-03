Hisense India has launched a limited-time promotional offer giving customers the chance to win a 100-inch Hisense smart TV. From 1st May 2025 to 6th May 2025, users who purchase a 55-inch or larger Hisense TV from Flipkart.com or Amazon.in will be automatically entered into a lucky draw. No separate registration is needed – eligible purchases are automatically considered.

Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, said, “At Hisense, we believe in delivering exceptional value and experiences to our customers. This giveaway is our way of expressing gratitude to our customers and celebrating the growing preference for larger screen entertainment experiences in Indian homes. With our cutting-edge technology and stunning visual performance, we’re excited to potentially transform living rooms with our flagship 100-inch models – a segment in which we are No.1 globally.”

This offer aligns with ongoing sales events on the e-commerce platforms and is open to all users, except employees of Hisense, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and their affiliates.

Lucky Draw Date: 25th May 2025

25th May 2025 Winner Notification: By 31st May 2025

By 31st May 2025 Prize Delivery: Within 10 working days after the winner confirmation

The campaign underscores Hisense’s strategy to promote its premium TV lineup by offering an enticing reward to new buyers.