realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, which was earlier available in Speed Silver and Racing Green color options, now gets a third color variant – Nitro Orange. Last month, realme India expanded its popular NARZO lineup with the latest smartphones – the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the realme NARZO 80x 5G in India.

The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is an upper-end device in the lineup that blends powerful performance, premium visuals, and standout battery life – all while keeping things slim and lightweight. Key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC with 90 fps gaming support, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated design, 120 Hz curved OLED 4,500 nits HyperGlow Esports display, 6,000 mAh Titan battery, 80W fast charging and more.

The price for the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, ₹21,499 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, and ₹23,499 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,500 discount coupon, an additional ₹500 off Bank offer, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price In India & Offers

Price: ₹21,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹23,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹21,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹23,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Price (with Offers): ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: realme.com/in and Amazon.in

realme.com/in and Amazon.in Offers: ₹2,000 discount coupon, no cost EMI of up to 6 months

Get realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G on realme.com/in