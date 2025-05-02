Google is enhancing the Gemini app with a powerful new feature: native AI image editing. This update allows users to seamlessly modify both AI-generated images and those uploaded from their own devices, without needing external tools. The rollout builds on the success of AI Studio, where Google first introduced AI-assisted image editing.

David Sharon, Group Product Manager and Multimodal Generation Lead for Gemini Apps, noted that the new image editing experience reflects growing demand. “We’re introducing a multi-step editing process that blends visuals with rich text input, enabling more creative and detailed outcomes,” Sharon said.

As an example, he described how users can prompt Gemini to “write a bedtime story about dragons” and have matching, customized images created and edited on the spot – ideal for storytelling, education, or content creation.

In line with Google’s AI ethics and safety protocols, all images generated or edited within Gemini will carry SynthID, Google’s invisible digital watermark that identifies AI-generated content. Sharon added that the company is also testing visible watermarks, ensuring even more transparency around AI media.

The feature began its global rollout on 30th April 2025, and will gradually become available to users in over 45 languages. However, it is currently not supported for Google Workspace or Education accounts.

This latest update positions Gemini as a more complete creative suite, bridging AI text generation with dynamic visual tools – all within one intuitive platform.