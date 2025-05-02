Google has expanded its NotebookLM Audio Overviews feature to support more than 50 languages, significantly widening access to its AI-powered, podcast-style summaries. The update allows users across the globe to generate conversational audio content in languages ranging from Hindi and Turkish to Afrikaans and many more.

Originally launched in over 200 countries, NotebookLM introduced Audio Overviews to help users transform uploaded documents and sources into audio summaries, making information easier to absorb on the go. The feature leverages Google’s Gemini audio technology, which enables natural-sounding, conversational narration based on the user’s input sources.

“This update allows more users to access Audio Overviews in languages like Afrikaans, Hindi, Turkish, and others,” said Michael Chen, Software Engineer at Google Labs. Arielle Fox, Program Manager at Google Labs, described it as “an early look” at the feature’s full potential, highlighting Google’s ongoing commitment to improve it through user feedback.

One of the key additions in this update is the customizable Output Language setting. This gives users the flexibility to choose the language for their audio summaries and chat responses. For example, a teacher preparing a lesson on the Amazon rainforest can upload a Portuguese video, a Spanish journal article, and English class notes—then generate an audio narration in the language of their choice. This cross-lingual functionality helps simplify complex topics and promotes multilingual education.

The new feature makes NotebookLM a more versatile tool for students, educators, and content creators worldwide. With support for more than 50 languages now available, users can experience the enhanced Audio Overviews by visiting notebook.google.com.

Speaking about the update, Michael Chen, Software Engineer at Google Labs, said, “We hope that adding more languages to Audio Overviews allows you to uncover new insights and engage with information in your preferred language.”

Try Google NotebookLLM on notebooklm.google