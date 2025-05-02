Telegram’s latest update introduces a powerful set of new features aimed at improving security, business capabilities, user interaction, and account management. Among the highlights are end-to-end encrypted group calls, automated business account tools, improved gift management, simplified restriction appeals, and intuitive new gestures for iOS and Android users. Telegram’s previous update has enhanced privacy, Chromecast support, monetization tools, and overall user experience.

The update marks a significant step for Telegram’s group calling capabilities. Previously available through group chats, users can now initiate encrypted conference calls directly, without needing a group. These calls support up to 200 participants, offer the ability to share audio, video, or screen content, and allow easy invitations via links or QR codes.

Security remains a core focus, with encryption verification enabled through four on-screen emojis. Telegram emphasized its use of distributed security systems and its open-source code, further underlining its long-standing challenge of a $100,000 reward for anyone who can break its encryption, unclaimed for over a decade.

To start a group call, users can add participants from an active call or use the new Calls tab – accessible via Settings -> Recent Calls – to select multiple contacts or generate a call link. This link can then be shared for scheduled meetings or turned into a scannable QR code via the options menu.

For business users, Telegram Business, available to Premium subscribers, now supports the integration of third-party chatbots, including AI-powered solutions. These bots can manage a wide array of tasks, from messaging and updating profiles to handling transactions and story posts.

The new update introduces over ten management features with permission settings such as Manage Messages and Manage Profile, which can be configured under Settings -> Telegram Business -> Chatbots.

Telegram also expands its Gift feature, which has seen over 10 million monthly exchanges since its October debut. Gifts, sent using Stars, can be upgraded into tradeable blockchain collectibles. New settings allow users to add a dedicated gift button in chats, customize which gifts are visible on their profiles, and filter gifts based on type, like Unique or Limited-Edition, for Premium users managing high-volume interactions.

Gift preferences and visibility can be adjusted under Settings -> Privacy & Security -> Gifts or via the Gifts tab in the profile section. Users can show or hide gifts, pin favorites, wear select gifts to appear in status updates, and even transfer them to other users or blockchain wallets.

Telegram now allows users with restricted or banned accounts to appeal the decision without being logged out. The ‘frozen’ account status provides a window for appeal, and successful claims result in full restoration of access. Users can also report or block suspicious or unknown contacts directly from the top of the chat interface.

On the usability front, new gesture-based controls aim to streamline tasks. Both iOS and Android users can now press and hold the share arrow, then slide to a selected chat, like Saved Messages or recent contacts, and release to quickly forward channel posts. iOS users also gain additional gestures, such as swiping right on the main chat list or pulling right on recent stories to instantly open the story editor.

The new update is rolling out with version 11.9.1 and is available for both Android and iOS platforms. Android users can download it from telegram.org/android or via the Google Play Store.