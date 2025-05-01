vivo has launched the vivo Y19 5G in India, a new addition to its popular Y-Series aimed at delivering a blend of style, performance, and durability at an affordable price. The device is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and features a large 5,500 mAh BlueVolt battery with support for Smart Charging Engine 2.0.

The vivo Y19 5G brings a fresh visual appeal with its Rainbow Crystal Texture and metallic matte finish. It comes in two colour variants – Titanium Silver, which reflects a sleek tech-forward aesthetic, and Majestic Green, inspired by jade tones and darker hues. The phone is IP64 certified for dust and water resistance and has earned the Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification.

The phone sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland certification to reduce blue light exposure. The audio experience is enhanced with a 200% volume booster. It also features a responsive display that works even with wet hands, making it suitable for use in unpredictable conditions.

Under the hood, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,500 mAh battery designed to last through a full day of usage with support for 15W fast charging, and runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

For cameras, the vivo Y19 5G is equipped with a 13 MP main camera accompanied by a secondary lens, with support for Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and Pro Mode. The camera offers AI-powered features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Documents. On the front, there’s a 5 MP selfie camera that supports Portrait and Night modes for clearer selfies and video calls.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and USB 2.0 with OTG. Like all vivo smartphones sold in India, the Y19 5G is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, supporting local employment and production with a workforce of around 8,000 people.

Priced at ₹10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, ₹11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, and ₹12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, the Y19 5G is now available via Flipkart, vivo’s India e-store, and partner retail outlets. As an introductory offer, customers purchasing the top-end variant can avail zero down payment with a 3-month no-cost EMI option.

