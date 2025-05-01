Amazon has officially entered the space-based internet race. On April 28 at 7:01 p.m. EDT, United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched the Kuiper-1 mission from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This marks the beginning of Project Kuiper’s full-scale satellite deployment aimed at delivering global broadband connectivity.

With over 3,200 satellites planned for low Earth orbit, Project Kuiper intends to provide fast and reliable internet to underserved and remote regions around the world. The launch signifies a major milestone not only for Amazon but also for the commercial space industry.

“This launch is a major milestone for Amazon’s plan to expand broadband access,” said Gary Wentz, ULA’s Vice President of Government and Commercial Programs. He emphasized ULA’s close collaboration with the Kuiper team and highlighted ongoing efforts to support future launches.

The Kuiper-1 mission follows the successful testing of two prototype satellites in 2023. ULA will handle seven more Atlas V missions, as well as 38 future flights using its next-generation Vulcan rocket to deploy over half of Amazon’s satellite constellation – making it one of the most significant contracts in commercial launch history.

“This launch sets the tone for future missions,” noted ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno. He added that infrastructure upgrades at Cape Canaveral, including a second integration facility, are boosting ULA’s ability to manage faster turnaround times by supporting dual mission processing.

The Atlas V 551 rocket used in this mission stood 205 feet tall and delivered the satellites to orbit with a robust launch system that included:

A wide payload fairing to shield the satellites during ascent

A Centaur upper stage powered by liquid hydrogen and oxygen

A powerful RD-180 booster engine and five solid rocket boosters to aid liftoff

Advanced avionics in the Centaur stage for precise navigation and control

The rocket was assembled in ULA’s Vertical Integration Facility and rolled out 1,800 feet to the launch pad for final preparations before liftoff. ULA described the launch as a leap forward, not just for Amazon’s broadband ambitions, but also for the broader future of commercial and government space missions.

With a legacy of two decades supporting U.S. national security launches, ULA now looks ahead to expanding into commercial low Earth orbit markets with its modular Vulcan rocket – designed to offer flexible, efficient access to space.