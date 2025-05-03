How to add music to WhatsApp Stories or Status Updates? WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users add music to their Status updates, similar to Instagram and Facebook Stories. This allows you to enhance your photos and videos with music clips up to 15 seconds of audio for an image, and 60 seconds when uploading a video.

These music-enhanced WhatsApp status updates are end-to-end encrypted, meaning WhatsApp cannot view the content, and they disappear after 24 hours like regular Status updates. The feature is available on the latest version of WhatsApp for both iOS and Android, and includes a music icon in the Status composer. You can either search for a specific song or choose from regionally popular tracks.

How to add music to WhatsApp Stories or Status

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and go to the Updates tab.

Step 2: Tap the Add status button (a '+' icon or camera).

Step 3: Choose an image or video from your media library.

Step 4: Tap the music icon at the top of the screen.

Step 5: Search for a song or pick one from the popular suggestions.

Step 6: Use the slider to select the part of the song you want to include.

Step 7: Once you're happy with the segment, tap Done to return to the composer.

Step 8: Optionally, edit your audience, add text or emojis, or mention friends.

Step 9: Tap the green send button to publish your Status.

Whether you're sharing a memory, mood, or moment, this feature gives your updates a more personal and expressive touch.