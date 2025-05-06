Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced new International Roaming (IR) packs for the Gulf region, offering unlimited incoming calls for both prepaid and postpaid customers. This launch is especially timely, as travel to Saudi Arabia is set to increase next week due to the Hajj pilgrimage, with India’s Hajj quota exceeding 1.75 lakh this year.

The IR packs come with Unlimited incoming calls, Mobile data, Outgoing minutes (for local and India calls), SMS benefits with the validity options of 20 days and 40 days for both prepaid and postpaid users.

For prepaid users, Vi offers a ₹1,199 plan for 20 days, which includes 2 GB data, 150 outgoing minutes, and SMS at ₹15 per message, and offers another ₹2,388 plan for 40 days with 4 GB data, 300 outgoing minutes, and the same SMS rate.

For postpaid users, Vi offers a ₹2,500 pack valid for 20 days offering 4 GB data, 500 outgoing minutes, free incoming SMS, and 20 outgoing SMS, and offers another ₹4,500 pack with 40 day validity that includes 8 GB data, 1,000 outgoing minutes, free incoming SMS, and 30 outgoing SMS.

For shorter trips, Vi also provides a 3-day pack at ₹495 with limited benefits, and a 1-day pack at ₹749 offering unlimited benefits.

Vi Prepaid Roaming Packs

₹1,199 (20 days): 2GB data, 150 outgoing mins, ₹15/SMS

₹2,388 (40 days): 4GB data, 300 outgoing mins, ₹15/SMS

Vi Prepaid Roaming Packs

₹2,500 (20 days): 4GB data, 500 outgoing mins, incoming SMS free, 20 outgoing SMS

₹4,500 (40 days): 8GB data, 1,000 outgoing mins, incoming SMS free, 30 outgoing SMS

Vi Prepaid Roaming Packs (Short-Term)

₹495 (3 days): Limited benefits

₹749 (1 day): Unlimited benefits

All packs are available via the Vi App and the Vi website. Vi emphasized that these offerings are designed to keep pilgrims and travelers connected to family and friends without the burden of high international roaming charges, catering to both short and extended stays abroad.