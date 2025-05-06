Airtel Business has introduced a new service called Business Name Display (BND), which allows verified business names to appear on a recipient’s phone screen during outgoing calls. This aims to help users distinguish between genuine business calls and unknown or spam numbers, improving trust and communication.

While Airtel has previously rolled out spam filters and awareness campaigns, these efforts, though effective, have led to unintended consequences, such as users ignoring critical calls from banks, hospitals, or delivery services due to unfamiliar numbers being flagged or avoided. Business Name Display solves this by providing verified caller identification in real time.

The BND feature displays the business name directly on the call screen, helping recipients instantly recognize the caller. During its pilot phase, more than 250 companies across industries like retail, banking, logistics, and quick commerce used the service. Over a period of 30 days, 12.8 million calls were made using 1.5 million Airtel numbers, leading to better engagement and pickup rates.

With spam calls on the rise, many customers are reluctant to answer calls from unknown numbers. Airtel’s BND tackles this by offering:

Brand Legitimacy: Clearly identifies the caller as a known business.

Clearly identifies the caller as a known business. Enhanced Brand Perception: Reinforces brand identity during calls.

Reinforces brand identity during calls. Improved Answer Rates: Increases chances of customers picking up verified calls.

BND does not require third-party apps and integrates directly with Airtel’s telecom network. It offers a simple setup process, works with both new and existing numbers, and includes real-time caller ID. It is scalable for businesses of any size and provides access to analytics on customer interactions and call performance.

Businesses can activate Business Name Display by registering and updating their details on the Airtel Business portal. The process is streamlined to ensure quick adoption with minimal technical requirements.

Speaking about the launch, Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO, Airtel Business, said, “At Airtel, we continue to innovate towards building communication that is more intelligent, secure, and transparent. With ‘Business Name Display’, we aim to help businesses build credibility and make their identity clear with every call, while giving customers the confidence of knowing exactly who is contacting them. It’s about making communication more trusted, personal, and seamless on both ends.”