Reliance Jio has put on hold its planned launch of a mobile SIM card home delivery service following security concerns raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). According to The Economic Times, the halt comes shortly after a similar offering by Airtel and Blinkit drew regulatory scrutiny.

Jio had informed the DoT on 16th April about its intention to begin fast-track home deliveries of SIM cards starting 25th April. The initiative aimed to simplify and accelerate customer onboarding, taking inspiration from Airtel’s 10-minute delivery model with Blinkit.

Airtel had launched an express SIM delivery service with Blinkit, promising doorstep delivery in just 10 minutes for a ₹49 fee. However, the DoT intervened, citing that delivering SIM cards before completing full Know Your Customer (KYC) verification posed national security risks. This concern was heightened by recent terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, the DoT issued a directive mandating that all telecom operators complete Aadhaar-based self-KYC verification before SIM cards are delivered. The move aims to tighten security protocols around mobile connectivity and customer identity.

After the new directive, Jio has decided not to move forward with the express SIM delivery rollout as initially planned. The company has not announced any updated model that aligns with the new KYC requirements.

Meanwhile, Airtel is reportedly reassessing its approach. While it still plans to offer doorstep SIM delivery, the process is likely to be restructured and may take longer due to the mandatory pre-delivery verification.

Industry experts see fast SIM delivery as a potential catalyst for 5G expansion and customer acquisition. However, they agree that strict adherence to security norms is crucial. Rohan Dhamija, head of India and the Middle East at Analysys Mason, remarked that the government’s stand on pre-delivery verification is justified given current national security concerns.