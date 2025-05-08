TECNO has announced the rollout of HiOS 15, its latest custom Android-based operating system, bringing a host of AI-driven features and performance upgrades specifically tailored for Indian users. The update marks a major leap in TECNO’s commitment to delivering faster performance, personalized AI tools, and India-first innovation across its smartphones.

With HiOS 15, TECNO aims to move beyond cosmetic updates. The new version is about refining the smartphone experience with practical, AI-powered tools and cleaner software, all while staying deeply localized to the Indian user. TECNO has collaborated with Sarvam AI, known for its strong capabilities in Indian languages, to embed intelligent features that understand local context and speech.

HiOS 15 brings a host of performance upgrades designed to make devices feel smoother, last longer, and run more efficiently:

40% Fewer Pre-installed Apps: A cleaner, lighter OS that frees up space and resources.

A cleaner, lighter OS that frees up space and resources. MemFusion 3.0: Seamless multitasking, handle over 25 apps with zero lag.

Seamless multitasking, handle over 25 apps with zero lag. Sensory Scheduling 2.0: Optimizes performance with zero frame drops in stress tests.

Optimizes performance with zero frame drops in stress tests. Animation Engine: A 15% boost in exit times makes transitions feel snappier and more fluid.

A 15% boost in exit times makes transitions feel snappier and more fluid. Memory Defragmentation: Keeps RAM and storage optimized for long-term performance.

Keeps RAM and storage optimized for long-term performance. Wireless Mic Mode: Turn your phone into a real-time mic when connected to a speaker, which is ideal for announcements or parties.

TECNO’s in-built assistant, Ella AI, gets a significant upgrade:

Multilingual Support: Currently supports Hindi, with Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi coming later this year.

Currently supports Hindi, with Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi coming later this year. AI Call Assistant: Live transcriptions, translations, and summaries for regular and WhatsApp calls.

Live transcriptions, translations, and summaries for regular and WhatsApp calls. AI Auto Answer: Auto-picks calls and provides smart summaries when you’re unavailable.

Auto-picks calls and provides smart summaries when you’re unavailable. AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression: Focuses solely on your voice by canceling background noise.

Focuses solely on your voice by canceling background noise. AI Document Assistant: Converts handwritten notes to editable files and helps with summaries and rewrites.

Converts handwritten notes to editable files and helps with summaries and rewrites. AI Screen Awareness: Offers intelligent suggestions based on what’s visible on your screen.

Other HiOS 15 features include:

AI Eraser 2.0 & Image Extender: Use voice commands to remove elements or expand images.

Use voice commands to remove elements or expand images. AI Wallpaper Generator: Convert text or sketches into personalized wallpapers.

Convert text or sketches into personalized wallpapers. AI Sharpness Plus: Fix blurry photos without needing internet access.

Fix blurry photos without needing internet access. Smart Privacy Blurring: Detects and hides sensitive information in screenshots before sharing.

What else is new? A redesigned UI with sleek animations, minimalist icons, and dynamic wallpapers, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support for multitasking, a refreshed dropdown control panel for faster navigation, and reduced bloatware in upcoming TECNO devices.

HiOS 15 will roll out in phases starting May 2025 on supported TECNO smartphones. New TECNO devices will come preloaded with HiOS 15.