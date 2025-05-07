Opera has rolled out a new tab management system in its Android browser version 89, a significant overhaul of how users manage tabs on mobile devices. This update focuses on improving organization, control, and usability for users who juggle multiple tabs simultaneously.

A standout feature of the update is Tab Islands, which lets users group related tabs for better visual organization. Tabs can be grouped manually by dragging them together or automatically when new links are opened from the same page. Users can rename and rearrange these islands for a more customized browsing experience.

Additionally, users can now switch between multiple tab layout styles – carousel, grid, and list – based on their preferences and workflow.

Opera v89 also introduces several new tools aimed at streamlining mobile browsing:

Tab Search: Quickly locate specific open tabs by keyword, especially useful when many are active.

Quickly locate specific open tabs by keyword, especially useful when many are active. Recently Closed Tabs: Restore up to 100 closed tabs, enhancing continuity and error recovery.

Restore up to 100 closed tabs, enhancing continuity and error recovery. Mute Individual Tabs: Silence specific tabs without affecting overall device audio—ideal for avoiding unexpected sounds from background pages.

Opera says this redesign stems from user behavior insights. Research showed that over 15% of Android users typically keep 15+ tabs open, while 25% of Opera users maintain 30 or more. The new features are tailored to help these users navigate and control their tabs more efficiently.

Opera also reflects on its long-standing innovation in tabbed browsing, highlighting its pioneering role with the Multiple Document Interface in 1996 and the Tabbed Document Interface in 2000.

Download Opera browser with AI & VPN from Google Play Store