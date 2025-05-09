Netflix has begun rolling out a redesigned experience across its TV app, alongside AI-driven improvements on mobile, aiming to make content discovery easier and more personalized. Announced by Netflix’s Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim and Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone, the update introduces a cleaner homepage, faster access to key features, and smarter recommendations tailored to individual viewing preferences.

“The new Netflix TV experience is still familiar but improved, helping members quickly find great content,” said Kim. Stone added that the design evolution supports Netflix’s goal of combining technology with entertainment to better serve its global audience. Stone noted, “This new TV experience allows us to innovate more easily, ensuring we keep connecting members with shows, movies, and games they love.”

Netflix Key Changes to the TV Experience

The refreshed TV interface introduces several usability enhancements:

Streamlined Content Discovery: Prominent tags like “#1 in TV Shows” and “Emmy Award Winner” help users make faster decisions about what to watch.

Prominent tags like “#1 in TV Shows” and “Emmy Award Winner” help users make faster decisions about what to watch. Improved Navigation: Shortcuts to features like Search and My List are now placed at the top of the screen for easier access.

Shortcuts to features like Search and My List are now placed at the top of the screen for easier access. Real-Time Recommendations: Content suggestions on the homepage now adapt more precisely to viewers’ current interests and moods.

Content suggestions on the homepage now adapt more precisely to viewers’ current interests and moods. Updated Visual Design: A clean, modern interface aligns the experience with Netflix’s broader visual identity.

Netflix is also testing several features on mobile devices to enhance on-the-go content discovery:

AI-Powered Search (Beta): An opt-in feature on iOS lets users search using natural, conversational phrases such as “Show me something light-hearted and romantic.”

An opt-in feature on iOS lets users search using natural, conversational phrases such as “Show me something light-hearted and romantic.” Vertical Video Feed (Test Phase): A TikTok-style scrollable feed displays clips from shows and movies. Users can tap to watch, add to My List, or share directly with friends.

The redesigned TV homepage is rolling out globally over the next few weeks and months. The new mobile features are currently in testing and will gradually expand to more users.