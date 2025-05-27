Bharti Airtel has introduced a new range of All-in-One OTT Entertainment prepaid packs, providing users access to a wide selection of over 25 popular OTT platforms, including Netflix, JioCinema, Zee5, and more, through a single subscription. This move aims to simplify content access and cater to India’s growing appetite for digital entertainment.

Starting at just ₹279, Airtel’s new entertainment-centric offerings are designed to eliminate the need for individual OTT subscriptions by bundling platforms such as Netflix (Basic), JioCinema (Hotstar), Zee5, SonyLIV, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium into one convenient plan.

At ₹279, customers get a 1-month content-only pack, which includes a combined value of OTT subscriptions estimated by Airtel at over ₹750. This pack can also be activated via the Airtel Xstream Play app.

For users looking for both entertainment and connectivity, Airtel has rolled out bundled data packs with added telecom benefits:

₹598 Plan

Includes Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Validity: 28 days

28 days Benefits: Unlimited 5G data + Unlimited voice calls

₹1,729 Plan

Offers the same OTT bundle

Validity: 84 days

84 days Benefits: Unlimited 5G data + Unlimited voice calls

These bundled plans aim to deliver an all-in-one entertainment and communication experience, eliminating the need for juggling between telecom and streaming subscriptions.

Beyond the major OTT names, Airtel’s All-in-One packs also include access to regional and niche content platforms like LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNXT, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe, offering users a diverse mix of international, Bollywood, and regional content across more than 16 Indian languages.

Airtel says this move is in response to evolving consumption trends and the increasing demand for streamlined digital experiences. By consolidating access to numerous streaming services into a single pack, the telecom giant hopes to offer greater value and convenience to its prepaid users.

The new entertainment plans are available for recharge via Airtel’s digital platforms and offline retail channels.