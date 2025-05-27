realme has launched its much-anticipated flagship smartphone – the realme GT 7 in India and global markets, expanding its GT series. The realme GT 7 is launched alongside the realme GT 7T, and realme Buds Air7 Pro, and it’s the successor to last year’s realme GT 6. The realme GT 7T brings top-notch specs, a mammoth battery, rugged durability, high-end cameras, and ultra-fast charging, starting at a price of ₹39,999. Key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 9400e, 7,000 mAh battery, 1.5K 120 Hz OLED display, 50 MP IMX906 OIS AI main camera, 50 MP telephoto 2x camera, IP69 dust and water-resistant rating, and more. The smartphone also comes in an Aston Martin Formula One-inspired special edition – the realme GT 7 Dream Edition.

The realme GT 7 comes in three color variants, including one special edition inspired by Aston Martin F1 (Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team). In collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One Team, realme also introduced a special realme GT 7 Dream Edition in Aston Martin Racing Green, featuring aerodynamic flow lines and a Silver Wings emblem. The collector’s edition includes a Silver Wing case, a race car-inspired SIM ejector pin, and comes in a single 16 GB + 512 GB variant.

The rest two variants of the smartphone are available in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black, both designed with aesthetics inspired by icy landscapes. The phone’s Indium Laser-Etched Frame adds a premium metal feel, while a Pro-Gaming Coating on the back mimics the texture of high-end gaming mousepads for a comfortable, anti-slip grip.

On the front, the realme GT 7 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness, making it among the brightest smartphone screens in the market. It also supports 2,600 Hz PWM dimming for eye protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, ultra-narrow bezels, and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It offers an IP69 rating, the highest level of dust and water protection, an armored anti-fall structure, and Armor Shell Glass protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400e octa-core SoC paired with Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU, achieving a whopping 2.45 million points on AnTuTu. The SoC is further paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM (Dream Edition), up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 7,700 mm² VC cooling system and IceSense graphene technology for 360° heat dissipation, keeping the performance stable during intense gaming sessions.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup, which includes the main 50 MP AI 4K 120FPS Travel Snap Camera with Sony IMX906 sensor and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, plus a 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front has a 32 MP selfie camera. The camera offers several AI features like AI glare removal, AI landscape enhancement, as well as underwater mode, 2K live photos, 4K at 120 fps video recording, and more.

Like the realme GT 7T, the GT 7 also packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, capable of reaching 50% charge in 14 minutes and a full 100% in just 40 minutes. It runs on the realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box with NEXT AI features, and promises 3 major Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The realme GT 7 price starts at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹42,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹46,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant, and ₹49,999 for Dream Edition with top-end 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage option.

The smartphone will be available starting 30th May 2025 on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and select offline retail outlets, with Dream Edition to be available from 13th June 2025. Pre-bookings begin from 27th May 2025 with an added 1-year screen damage protection worth ₹2,149 for free.

The launch offers include ₹3,000 instant discount via select bank cards or up to ₹2,000 off via exchange, ₹5,000 exchange bonus for existing realme GT users, and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.

realme GT 7 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹46,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage), ₹49,999 (Dream Edition, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹46,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage), ₹49,999 (Dream Edition, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 27th May 2025 (pre-booking), 30th May 2025 (first sale), 13th June 2025 (for Dream Edition) on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and select offline retail outlets

27th May 2025 (pre-booking), 30th May 2025 (first sale), 13th June 2025 (for Dream Edition) on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and select offline retail outlets Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount via select bank cards or up to ₹2,000 off via exchange, ₹5,000 exchange bonus for existing realme GT users, and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, free 1-year screen damage protection worth ₹2,149 on pre-booking

Get realme GT 7 on realme.com/in

Know More About realme GT 7 Dream Edition (Aston Martin F1 2025) on realme.com/in