Alongside the realme GT 7 and realme GT 7T smartphones, realme also launched the realme Buds Air7 Pro, its latest pair of wireless earbuds priced at ₹4,999 as a part of the launch offer. Key highlights include dual drivers 11 mm + 6 mm, 53 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), AI Live Translator, LDHC 5.0 support, aviation aluminium design, up to 48 hours of total playback, and more.

The realme Buds Air7 Pro features an all-aluminium charging case, a first in its segment, with a premium leather-textured finish in Fiery Red and Glory Beige. It comes in four colors – Racing Green, Metallic Grey, Glory Beige, and Fiery Red.

The earbuds offer up to 53 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with a 5,000 Hz ultra-wide frequency bandwidth. It packs a dual driver setup with an 11 mm woofer and a 6mm micro-plane tweeter for a rich sound profile, supported by dual DAC chips and dual N52 NdFeB magnets. and supports LHDC 5.0 audio, Hi-Res Audio, dynamic bass, and 3D spatial sound.

realme has packed in AI-powered features such as simultaneous interpretation and real-time translation, supporting 34 languages, making them ideal for multilingual conversations or travel. The Buds Air7 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.4, ultra-low latency of 45 ms, 6-mic AI noise cancellation, and offers IP55 rated for dust and water resistance.

The realme Buds Air7 Pro delivers up to 48 hours of total music playback (ANC turned off). Each earbud houses a 62 mAh battery, while the charging case packs 530 mAh battery. A 10-minute charge delivers up to 11 hours of playback. The earbuds can fully charge in 60 minutes, while the case takes about 120 minutes. realme claims more than 80% battery health even after 1,000 charging cycles.

The realme Buds Air7 Pro is priced at ₹5,499, with a special launch price of ₹4,999 for the Fiery Red and Glory Beige variants. The earbuds will be available starting 30th May 2025 on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, and mainline retail stores.

realme Buds Air7 Pro Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹5,499

₹5,499 Availability: 30th May 2025 on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, and mainline retail stores

30th May 2025 on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, and mainline retail stores Offers: Available at ₹4,999 (special launch price for the Fiery Red and Glory Beige)

Get realme Buds Air7 Pro on realme.com/in