realme India expands its GT series with high-performance realme GT 7T, offering flagship features at a competitive price. The realme GT 7T, alongside the flagship realme GT 7, and realme Buds Air7 Pro, launched in India and it’s the successor to last year’s realme GT 6T. Positioned as a power-packed mid-range flagship, the realme GT 7T brings cutting-edge specs, rugged durability, and blazing-fast charging, starting at an aggressive price of ₹34,999.

The realme GT 7T features a large 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness, making it one of the brightest smartphone screens on the market. It also supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, ultra-narrow bezels, and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate.

realme GT 7T provides an IP69 rating – the highest level of dust and water protection, an armored anti-fall structure, and Armor Shell Glass protection. It comes in three finishes – Racing Yellow (vegan leather with stripes and color mix button), IceSense Blue, and IceSense Black.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX octa-core SoC, achieving an impressive 1.78 million+ score on AnTuTu. The SoC is further paired with a high-performance ARM Mali-G720 GPU clocked at 1.3 GHz, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 7,700 mm² VC cooling system to ensure sustained performance.

realme has packed the GT 7T with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, capable of reaching 50% charge in 15 minutes and a full 100% in just 42 minutes. The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera setup of a 50 MP Sony IMX896 OIS Ai Travel Snap Camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front has a 32 MP selfie camera.

It runs on the realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box with NEXT AI features, and promises 3 major Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The realme GT 7T price starts at ₹34,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹37,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹41,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 30th May 2025 on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and select offline retail outlets. Pre-bookings begin from 27th May 2025 with an added 1-year screen damage protection worth ₹2,149 for free.

The launch offers include ₹3,000 instant discount via select bank cards or up to ₹3,000 off via exchange, ₹5,000 exchange bonus for existing realme GT users, and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.

realme GT 7T Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹34,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹37,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹34,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹37,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 27th May 2025 (pre-booking), 30th May 2025 (first sale) on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and select offline retail outlets

27th May 2025 (pre-booking), 30th May 2025 (first sale) on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and select offline retail outlets Offers: Free 1-year screen damage protection worth ₹2,149 on pre-booking, ₹3,000 instant discount via select bank cards, or up to ₹3,000 off via exchange, ₹5,000 exchange bonus for existing realme GT users, and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months

