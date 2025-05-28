Meta brings native WhatsApp experience to iPads, supporting audio/video calls, multi-device sync, and iPadOS features. After years of anticipation, Meta has officially launched WhatsApp for iPad, making it available for download on the App Store. This marks the first time iPad users can enjoy a native WhatsApp experience tailored to the tablet’s larger display and multitasking capabilities.

The iPad version brings all the core features of the iPhone app, including chats, voice messages, media sharing, and group conversations, but now with the added benefit of a larger display. Users can enjoy viewing photos, videos, and status updates in a more immersive format.

Regarding the release, WhatsApp said, “As one of our biggest requests, we’re excited to announce that WhatsApp is now available on iPad.

Bringing all your favorite features to a larger screen, WhatsApp for iPad makes keeping in touch with friends and family even easier. Make video and audio calls with up to 32 people, share your screen, and use both front and back cameras.”

The app also takes full advantage of iPadOS multitasking features:

Stage Manager lets users resize windows, organize app groups, and enjoy a more desktop-like experience.

Split View and Slide Over enable WhatsApp to run smoothly alongside other apps, which is ideal for multitaskers who juggle chats while working or browsing.

Key Highlights include

Supports audio/video calls with up to 32 participants

Utilizes both front and rear cameras

Screen sharing during calls

Compatible with Stage Manager, Split View, Slide Over

Supports iPadOS 15.1 or later

Log in via Linked Devices from iPhone

How to activate WhatsApp on iPad

Download the app from the App Store

On iPhone, go to Settings -> Linked Devices

Scan the QR code shown on the iPad to sync

Messages and data are instantly synchronized, offering a truly seamless cross-device experience – all while keeping end-to-end encryption intact. Download from the App Store (link shared via WhatsApp’s official X account).